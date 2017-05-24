Half Girlfriend vs Hindi Medium box office collection day 6: Irrfan Khan starrer’s strong content winning hearts over Arjun Kapoor film

While Half Girlfriend has collected Rs. 41 crore in 5 days, Hindi Medium is growing strong with Rs. 19 crore already in its kitty. While Half Girlfriend has collected Rs. 41 crore in 5 days, Hindi Medium is growing strong with Rs. 19 crore already in its kitty.

Irrfan Khan might not be in the league of top three Khans of Bollywood–Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, but the actor definitely knows the hit formula of winning the hearts of movie buffs. This we say after watching his recently released Hindi Medium which is faring well at the box office despite facing a tough competition from Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend. Though Mohit Suri directorial Half Girlfriend is being accepted by the audiences half-heartedly, still the movie has managed to maintain a steady growth at the box office. While Half Girlfriend has collected Rs. 41 crore in 5 days, Hindi Medium, despite getting lesser screens, is growing strong with Rs. 19 crore already in its kitty.

Saket Choudhary’s directed Hindi Meduim which also stars Pakistani actor Saba Qamar might not have witnessed a sky high start, but a positive word of mouth is working in favour of this content driven film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest collection figures of last Friday’s releases — Hindi Medium and Half Girlfriend. “#HindiMedium shows EXCELLENT TRENDING on weekdays… Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.25 cr, Sun 5.50 cr, Mon 3.15 cr, Tue 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 19.01 cr,” wrote Taran.

#HindiMedium shows EXCELLENT TRENDING on weekdays… Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.25 cr, Sun 5.50 cr, Mon 3.15 cr, Tue 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 19.01 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2017

While Hindi Medium which is made on a modest budget of 22 crores, has recovered around 19 crores already and its collection is growing with every passing day, the figures of Half Girlfriend has dipped from Monday’s 5.11 crore to Tuesday’s 4.46 crore. “#HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr, Mon 5.11 cr, Tue 4.46 cr. Total: ₹ 41.61 cr. India biz. STEADY!” tweeted Taran.

#HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr, Mon 5.11 cr, Tue 4.46 cr. Total: ₹ 41.61 cr. India biz. STEADY! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2017

Irrfan Khan essays the role of a parent in Hindi Medium who goes through the experience of getting his daughter to a ‘good school’ but it is his hilarious one-liners with a message which is getting the movie accolades from critics and audiences alike. The actor is overwhelmed with the response his film is receiving and recently took to Twitter to showcase his excitement. He tweeted, “Taalis (claps), aasoons (tears) and seethis (whistles)! Overwhelmed by the response to ‘Hindi Medium’.”

Half Girlfriend on the other hand is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s book by the same name and traces the love story of a Bihari guy Madhav Jha and a Delhi rich girl Riya Somani.

