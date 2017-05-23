Half Girlfriend vs Hindi Medium box office collection day 5: Arjun Kapoor film stays strong, Irrfan Khan film has a solid Monday

Half Girlfriend vs Hindi Medium box office collection day 5: Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar film collected Rs 15.71 crore. Half Girlfriend vs Hindi Medium box office collection day 5: Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar film collected Rs 15.71 crore.

Half Girlfriend might be getting roasted on social media for its mediocre content, but ticket buyers don’t seem to take any note of it. Mohit Suri’s film is already a hit. Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor film have amassed Rs 37.15 crore in first four days. The film is getting a lot of traction from millennials. Its popularity can be gauged by the number of spoofs and memes inspired by the movie that is floating on the internet. It’s also the first film that hasn’t been affected by Baahubali mania during the last one month.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 36 crore, the film was released on 2500 screens. Another release during this weekend, Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, collected Rs 15.71 crore. Apparently, its Monday collections Rs 3.15 crore was more than its Friday collection of Rs 2.8 crore. Trade analyst shared the latest box office figures for both films on his Twitter page. Taran wrote, “#HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr, Mon 5.11 cr. Total: ₹ 37.15 cr. India biz.” He also shared, “#HindiMedium has a SOLID Mon… Collects more than Fri… Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.25 cr, Sun 5.50 cr, Mon 3.15 cr. Total: ₹ 15.71 cr. India biz.”

#HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr, Mon 5.11 cr. Total: ₹ 37.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2017

#HindiMedium has a SOLID Mon… Collects more than Fri… Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.25 cr, Sun 5.50 cr, Mon 3.15 cr. Total: ₹ 15.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2017

Earlier Arjun Kapoor during an interview said that immediate spoof shows that a film or trailer is powerful. “Normally what happens is when a film releases, then people start creating spoofs or having opinions. We are actually very lucky these people helped us promote our film without us having to do anything. That shows how powerful our trailer happened to be that it needed a spoof immediately,” Arjun was quoted as saying in an IANS report.

“That’s so relevant and contextual for them to be able to create material out of it. They are using us to have fun, making fun of us but what they are actually doing for us is promoting our film. So thank you for it,” actor added.

