Half Girlfriend box office collection day 3: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film collects Rs 32.04 crore

Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has collected Rs 32.04 crore in the first weekend. The film collected Rs 11.14 crore on Sunday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#HalfGirlfriend has a GOOD weekend… Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr. Total: ₹ 32.04 cr. India biz.”

A ticket buyer has his own mind and online reviews don’t seem to have an effect on his choice. That seems to be true for the latest release Half Girlfriend. Arjun Kapoor is getting slammed for his ‘fake’ Bihari accent. Mohit Suri is being judged for his movie. Shraddha Kapoor is being asked why she needs a rain song in every other movie. People on social media are also discussing: Which is worse: Chetan Bhagat’s book or Mohit Suri’s film? Half Girlfriend might be getting trolled on social media, but that hate is not really reflecting at the ticket windows. The film is going steady as against the expectation of many.

The film is clearly getting love from the audience and it’s showing in its first weekend collection. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor during a recent interview said that his character in the film tried to break preconceived notions about Bihar. “Through this film, we have tried to break preconceived notions about Bihar. We always wanted to make sure that people should look at Bihar from a realistic point of view because, in many films, we see that gangster, politicians, IAS, IPS hail from Bihar, but we haven’t seen a solo romantic hero who hailed from Bihar in recent times,” Arjun told IANS.

“So, it was important that the character I am playing should speak and behave in same way. When we were shooting for the film people kindly supported us and it is always nice to see when people shower their love upon us,” Arjun added.

