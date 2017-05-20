Half Girlfriend box office collection day 2: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film expected to show growth

Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend was released on 2500 screens. Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend was released on 2500 screens.

Despite getting mixed reviews from critics, Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor started on a strong note on the first day. The film has collected Rs 10.27 crore on its Day 1. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on his Twitter page, “#HalfGirlfriend has a STRONG START… Fri ₹ 10.27 cr. India biz.” The film is expected to show growth on Saturday and Sunday. Another release this weekend – Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar collected Rs 2.81 crore. Taran shared, “#HindiMedium Fri Rs 2.81 cr. India biz.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend was released on 2500 screens. The film is based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling book of the same name. Leaving aside Hello (which was based on One Night at the Call Centre), all movies based on Chetan’s books have been huge box office hits. These films include Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots and Arjun and Alia Bhatt’s 2 States. Both Mohit and Chetan have collaborated for the first time for a film.

Mohit, in an interview said that he found it challenging to adapt a movie from a book. “I have taken a double effort to set the story of this film because when you adapt a story from the book you only get the story and not the screenplay for the film. It gets difficult because if you go by the book then the film will have a duration of four hours,” Mohit told IANS.

“In this film, I was heavily dependent on my screenplay and dialogue writer. We had added responsibility with this film because this book is read by almost two crore people, so to justify each scene and maintain that balance in the film was difficult,” he added.

