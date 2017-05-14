Haji Mastan foster son’s notice to Rajinikanth

The foster son of underworld figure Haji Mastan has sent a notice to actor Rajinikanth over a film planned on the life of his loate father. The notice, addressed to the actor’s Chennai home, was sent on Friday. It objects to the “defamatory” depiction of Mastan in the film as a “smuggler and underworld don”.

The notice was sent by Sundar Shekhar, Mastan’s foster son, who heads the Bharatiya Minorities Suraksha Mahasangh. Shekhar said that he had recently read media reports about Rajinikanth starring in a film titled ‘Thalaivar 161’, based on Mastan’s life.

Stating that he is opposed to any misrepresentation of Mastan in the movie, Shekhar asked the filmmakers to consult with him before going ahead. “I have no problem as long as they make a good film, but if they do not show him in good light, I will take legal action,” he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now