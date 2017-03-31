Guru movie review: Ritika Singh is the star of this Venkatesh movie

Guru movie review: Venkatesh and Ritika Singh starrer is an interesting watch. Guru movie review: Venkatesh and Ritika Singh starrer is an interesting watch.

Guru starring Victory Venkatesh, Ritika Singh and Mumtaz Sorcar is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by ynot productions. The movie is a remake of popular bilingual sports drama, Irudhi Suttru or Saala Khadoos starring R Madhavan in the lead role.

Sudha Kongara has managed to recreate the magic of the original movie with Guru, and in certain places this one is better in terms of depth to each character. The relationship of the coach Aditya Rao (Venkatesh) and Rameshwari alias Ramudu (Ritika) offers some refreshing moments. Lakshmi, Ramudu’s sister, is played by Mumtaz Sorcar, who was also seen in the original.

The antagonist, the Chief Coach of Women’s Boxing Team Dev, played by Zakir Hussain, who was also part of the original, has given a stronger performance in Guru. Though his character is not etched out well, the actor has managed to grab the attention of the audience, especially in the last 30 minutes of the film.

A few scenes do look to be exactly the same as the original. Close up shots of Ramudu, a few scenes of the song sequences, and almost all the songs. But it suits the film, and cinematographer KA Sakthivel has done a great job. In particular, the song O Sakkanoda has been shot beautifully and the climax scene has been executed beautifully.

The songs might not be a surprise for those who have heard the Tamil or Hindi version, but the visuals in combination with the lyrics still manages to make an impression. The best of them being Jingidi that is sung by Venkatesh.

Zaakir’s character sure has a lot of scope for improvement, and the screenplay could have been better. It would also have been interesting if the director had tried to give us something different.

Overall, it is a good watch. It is a good sports drama with an important message. Venkatesh’s frustration with the politics in the sports committee, Ramudu’s rapport for her coach, and the dialogues are the highlights of this film. Ritika Singh did manage to steal the show, yet again. Venkatesh has managed to make this his own – gruff at places and soft at others.

