From Baahubali 2 to The Fate of The Furious: Most looked forward movie releases of April 2017

This April movie enthusiasts look forward to the release of some of the best films. From Vin Diesel’s Fate of the Furious and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion to Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai – it is a movie bonanza for film lovers. Which of these film are you looking forward to catch on the silver screen?

Kaatru Veliyidai:

Mani Ratnam’s upcoming directorial venture is one of the most looked forward to release of the year among Tamil movie fans. After the success of OK Kanmani, fans want to know what spell the director has managed to cast this time with this Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer.

Begum Jaan:

The remake of the successful Bengali film Rajkahini, this film narrates the story of a prostitute who owns her own brothel. Starring Vidya Balan in the lead role, the posters and the trailers look promising. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, there is a lot of expectations when it comes to this film.

1971 Beyond Borders:

This film starring Mohanlan is the fourth installment of Major Mahadevan film series. Set at the times of Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, this film is Lalettan’s next film after Pulimurugan. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film to hit the big screens.

Power Paandi

Dhanush’s directorial debut, and Raj Kiran’s comeback film also starring Revathy deals with an interesting topic. It is about Power Paandi, an old man falling in love with Revathy. The trailer was funny, romantic and it raised an important question at the same time. This film will also answer one important question: Will Dhanush be a successful director?

Sakhavu

Premam fame Nivin Pauly’s release after Action Hero Biju. This film is the award winning actor’s first release of the year. So far, the plot of the film has been kept under wraps, and the teaser itself revealed less or no information. All we know is that this film revolves around Communism, and Sakhavu (meaning comrade) could be one of Nivin Pauly’s interesting projects.

The Fate of the Furious

This is the eighth installment in the Fast and Furious series and Vin Diesel is back as Dominic Toretto. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham also play pivotal role in this film as well. Interestingly, from the trailers and teasers, it looks like Dom has left his family behind and has gone rogue. A man, who considered his family above all is now working against them. Not just the plot, even the stunt sequences and cars look impressive.

Noor

Sonakshi Sinha, Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli. The cast in itself is interesting. Combined with the trailer, where we see Sonakshi playing the role of a journalist, not an accomplished one at that – it looks like an interesting watch.



Baahubali: The Conclusion

It will not be an understatement to say that this is the most awaited film of the year. The trailers broke records globally, the actors have become huge stars across the country and it is all because of this movie. Even if we had to ignore the stunning VFX, splendid acting chops of the cast and the director’s talent, the burning question of ‘Why did Kattapa kill Baahubali?’ needs to be answered.

The Circle

Emma Watson’s release after Beauty and the Beast, we look forward to the release of this film because of the great combination of actors – Emma and Tom Hanks. In Emma’s words, “The Circle is the chaos of the web made elegant.” The film is based on the bestselling novel written by Dave Eggers and we cannot wait to see the silver screen adaptation.

