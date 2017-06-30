Film On Haryana Jat Quota Stir: Cheer Haran trailer gets over 3 lakh views on Facebook

Randeep Hooda. (File/Photo) Randeep Hooda. (File/Photo)

JUST TWO days after actor Randeep Hooda uploaded a trailer of an upcoming documentary Cheer Haran, which is based on the violence that occurred during the February 2016 Jat reservation agitation, has garnered 3.13 lakh views on Facebook. The documentary is an apparent attempt to show what led to violence in Haryana during the quota agitation as the state has largely been peaceful since its inception in 1966. As many as 31 persons were killed apart from more than 300 injured when the clashes turned violent.

Director Kuldeep Ruhil, who had shifted to Mumbai from Haryana nearly 15 years ago, said, “When I started research, I realised that I should not make a political film (on it). It should be from a human perspective. It was a human tragedy. It’s humanity that is killed anywhere in the world during riots.”

Ruhil said “Has Haryana actually turned into such a place? In which direction is the state headed?”

In a tweet, Randeep Hooda termed the film as “apolitical documentary on the heart breaking chapter in bhaichara (brotherhood)”.

“When I saw its promo, I thought it must go to the people. How repetition of such an incident can be avoided in future, it should be learnt by the society and by the power centres,” said Hooda.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App