Ezra movie review: A film with infinite possibilities cast away like a corpse in the sea

Ezra movie review: Prithviraj-starrer is a let down.

Ezra movie cast: Prithviraj, Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas

Ezra movie director: Jay K

It is the lure of peeking into the fast fading Jewish culture of Fort Kochi and Mattanchery that draws audience to the theatre to watch Ezra, they are left in a state similar to the hero who follows heavy footsteps on old stairways ultimately to end up with nothing.

The first half of Jay K’s new Malayalam thriller displays more skills than you would expect from a first timer. While you overlook the small details to reach a point where you are left on the edge of anticipation at the interval, but the second half is swept away by something like a body cast into the sea.

Ezra has a mix of it all. A Jew who falls in love with a Christian girl against the wishes of the families and pressures of their communities, unrequited love that culminates to two lost lives and Ezra’s revenge-hungry Dybbuk — possessing spirit from Jewish mythology. Cut to the present and you have Niranjan (Prithviraj) and Priya (Priya Anand) who end up in Fort Kochi with the box that possesses the spirit of Ezra.

The plot progresses with many attempts to get rid of spirit, none good enough to redeem the story line and script.

The trouble with Malayalam films seems to be the stubbornness to look back at crypts of old movies instead of the cinema in the maker’s mind. That this was a film with infinite possibilities is not a criticism but an expression of regret.

