Every dream will not be complete: Jaanmoni Das

Jaanmoni Das is a familiar name in southern film industry for the past few years. The make-up artist is the first choice of many actors and celebrities. Jaanmoni, a dancer turned make up artist however does not want to be identified as a transgender. From Assam to Kerala, man to woman, dancer to make-up artist…life has come a full circle for Jaanmoni.

The celebrity make-up artist opening up her book of life to indianexpress.com

Assam to Kerala

I came to Kerala seven years before. I met producer TM Rafeek and director Abrid Shine when I came for an Assamese movie shoot. They persuaded me to stay back here. Abrid introduced me to actor Amala Paul and gradually I became part of the film industry here. Rafeek and Abrid have been instrumental in a big way for my professional growth. Wherever I have reached, it’s because of them.

Dancer to make-up artist

I have professionally studied dance and I have two degrees in Sattriya and Bharathnatyam. I have studied Kathak too. But life has taken me in another way! Every dream will not be complete. I have studied make-up under Ratul Boro, the famous make-up artist and hair stylist.

Now I have completed 11 years as make-up artist. I have done 36 films in Assamese, eight each in Malayalam and Tamil, four in Kannada and three in Telugu. Other than films, I have done make-up for participants of several TV shows, advertisement films and celebrity make-ups.

Apart from all these, I love to do bridal make-ups more than anything. It is the most important day of a girl in her life and it is gives great happiness when I can be also a part of it.

Celebrity make-up artist

I got a break in south India through the make over I did for actor Manju Warrier for a photo shoot commissioned by a film magazine. I have worked with many other actors in Malayalam film industry too. It was great working with actors like Amala Paul, Manju Warrier, Bhavana, Kavya Madhavan, Mamta Mohandas, Ambika, Radha etc. I’m really lucky to work with Mohanlal in two movies (Run Baby Run, Ennum Eppozhum) and with top directors like Satyan Anthikad, Dr. Biju, Rosshan Andrrews etc.

Not a transgender, now a girl

From my perspective, I won’t say I’m a transgender. I have totally transformed as a girl, mentally and physically. I am a girl now and I love to live as a girl. People treat me as a girl too. Transgender means gender transformation. I have transformed and I’m really happy with my current status.

I have realised from my childhood itself that there is a girl inside me and I conveyed it to my family. My father and two brothers did not have any objection. But my mother initially had some apprehensions, which she later came to terms with. She is now happy with my decision.

Transformation is not simple

Someone who has really gone through this situation can only understand the depth of the pain we are going through. Labour pain lasts for a few hours, perhaps for a day… but this pain lingers for a longer period. It is that much complicated and very painful too. But I feel it’s good now. We start from the beginning with a new mind. If somebody can forget about the past and live in the present, they can find happiness.

Dream

I have only one dream now. I want to become a beautiful, beautiful girl.

