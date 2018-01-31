Voldemort Origins of the Heir movie review: The Harry Potter fan film is far from magical

Voldemort: Origins Of The Heir features some surprisingly good direction and visual effects. (Source: Tryangle Films) Voldemort: Origins Of The Heir features some surprisingly good direction and visual effects. (Source: Tryangle Films)

One of the biggest attractions of the Harry Potter series for its fans is the absorbingly comprehensive world that JK Rowling has built it over. While that is probably the reason that Warner Bros are still able to milk the franchise with projects like the Fantastic Beasts series, fortunately or unfortunately, a mighty load of fan-fiction also stems from the same premise. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that a group of some devoted Italian fans actually crowdfunded their way to make a Warner Bros-approved fan film on the origins of Voldemort.

But sadly, Voldemort: Origins of the Heir falls far short of expectations (even by the standards of a fan film), but not exactly for the reasons you would expect. Made on a budget that has no standing against the original films, the visual effects have been pulled off incredibly well, quite contrary to what was expected. And similarly, while the direction is also surprisngly in tune, almost everything comes down with the story. The shoddy acting, forced dialouges and mistimed dubbing do the rest of the job.

In the film, an original character, Grisha McLaggen (Maddalena Orcali), the heir of Godric Gryffindor and former friend of Tom Riddle (Stefano Rossi), is trying to track down his Horcruxes as Tom moves on the path of becoming the darkest wizard of all time, Lord Voldemort. She is captured by a Russian General Makarov (Alessio Dalla Costa) and dosed with Veritaserum. What follows is a painfully slow series of flashbacks in which Grisha, Riddle, the other two heirs, Wiglaf Sigurdsson and Lazarus Smith are back in Hogwarts but are still being played by actors who are clearly in their twenties.

Exploring how Tom Riddle became Lord Voldemort is an intriguing idea, just like the upcoming Fantastic Beasts film tries to fill in the gaps on the rise of Grindelwald. But the writers undertake a particularly lazy attempt on building the narrative further. True, there are some amazing sequences like the duel between Lazarus and Riddle but none of the characters are able to make us feel anything. Riddle could be an exception but let’s not forget that Potterheads almost lived and breathed with Voldemort as much as with Harry.

There is almost no chemistry between the actors or with their characters. And to top off the cardboard attempt at acting, there are the predictable dialogues delivered with out-of-sync dubbing.

Another factor that reiterates that Voldemort: Origins Of The Heir is loosely thought-out is its casual contradiction of the original Harry Potter. Early on in the narrative, MacLaggen mentions that horcruxes are the ‘only’ way to achieve immortality along with several other loopholes. Fan-fiction is a severely dangerous territory, in the sense that they need to honour pre-requisites of the original work yet create a space of their own. And Voldemort: Origins of The Heir has a hard time deciding where it wants to stand.

But there are some truly good moments in the film as well. Like the one where Riddle acquires his two Horcruxes from Hepzibah Smith (Gelsomina Bassetti). The fact that it is based frame-to-frame on the books makes it clear that director Gianmaria Pezzato was capable of delivering a classy product, if only for the sloppy narrative. The opening sequence also establishes the surprisingly good standard of visual effects instead of the narrative.

The film also lacks a certain kind of light-heartedness that almost all of the Harry Potter films are nuanced with, despite being dark. There is one brief scene in the film where the four heirs are, for the first time, seen to be having a light-hearted moment beside a lake. And while it lasts only for a few seconds, it tugs at our hearts just like the nostalgic moving photos placed throughout the movie. But it is almost as instantly wiped away by the many flaws.

While the project doesn’t work wholly, it is a decent attempt. The visual details construct a world very-much like the original, the Hogwarts castles, the owls, the costumes and Tom Riddle’s diary are lovely. But while we see a lot of magic happening on screen, little magic actually happens beyond that.

