Life in a Frame

Last week, The Express Film Club in Delhi came together to watch Tu Hai Mera Sunday directed by Milind Dhaimade. “It’s a film that will make you smile from frame A to frame B, and even frame C, and yet talk about very serious stuff at the same time,” said The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta at the film screening.

Tu Hai Mera Sunday (2017) is a film that centres around a Sunday, where a group of young football lovers get together for a game on the much-loved open space in Mumbai — Juhu beach. In the process they become friends, who fight, play and are there for each other. There’s a Parsi, a Goan and a native Mumbaikar. It’s a slice-of-life film, which focuses on how sports can be an unifier for society. “Aren’t we glad that we live in Delhi, we still have some open spaces, unlike Mumbai. But as one character says, all characters are turning into Mumbai,”says Gupta. “The film touches upon how open spaces are shrinking, but also how games such as steppo, pithoo, and gilli danda have all nearly vanished. No one I know plays them anymore,” shares an audience member — a regular at the film club.

The film stars Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Avinash Tiwary, Rasika Dugal, Nakul Bhalla, Maanvi Gagroo, Jay Upadhyay and Shiv Subramaniam. Many have given stellar performances, which have been appreciated by critics. The film also stresses on the work life balance, and how Sundays are sacrosanct. “I can’t remember how many Sundays are sacrificed when I am working on a project,” shared another regular, who works in the corporate setup. “We need more such films that bring the slice of life approach in mainstream Hindi cinema,” says Gupta.

