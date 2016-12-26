Top Ten Songs to remember George Michael on his last Christmas, watch videos

The legendary pop, George Michael, star passed away on Christmas day of 2016 at his Goring, Oxfordshire residence. (Source: AP) The legendary pop, George Michael, star passed away on Christmas day of 2016 at his Goring, Oxfordshire residence. (Source: AP)

The legendary pop, George Michael, star passed away on Christmas day of 2016 at his Goring, Oxfordshire residence (morning of December 26, 2016, IST). He started his journey to success when he launched his first album, ‘Wham!’ in 1980 and became one of the most revered solo-performer of his time. He reportedly died of a heart attack. On his last Christmas, let’s look back at top ten of his best songs that we will remember this legend by…

Last Christmas



Many of you must be waking up to this song on the morning of Christmas. One of the most celebrated song from the history of George Michael was the biggest hit from his first ever album- ‘Wham!’, and sets the Christmas mood impeccably.

Careless whispers



“Careless Whispers”, the 1984 single by George Michael is one of his most covered songs since the time it was released. This song features a prominent saxophone riff, unique to its time and went on becoming a huge commercial success.

Don’t Let the Sun go down on Me



Originally a song by Elton John became more famous when it was covered by Elton John and George Michael in 1991. This song’s release saw a new built friendship between two of the greatest artists of the time. After this the song became a regular in every George Michael cover to cover tours all around the world.

Faith



This is one of those songs which was written and performed by George Michael himself for his album by the same name, ‘Faith’, and it is known to be a song closest to his heart. It reached number 1 in the US in 1998 and a top-selling single too.

One More Try



“One More Try” hit number 1 on both, the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Soul Charts as soon as it was released in 1998. It was on the track list of ‘Faith’, George Michael’s single. It is a million-selling, gold-certified hit single written and performed by the legend.

Freedom



With “Freedom” George Michael changed the music-video industry forever by not appearing in the video or photos, he wanted to be away from the spotlight and let his music talk for itself. For this video he got the world’s biggest supermodels- Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Tatjana Patitz to mime the lyrics of this song. It was one of the most memorable songs to come out in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)



“I Knew You were Waiting (for Me)” earned George Michael his first Grammy. He performed this song along with Aretha Franklin. Franklin also reached his successful best with this number. This song was a one-off project that helped Michael achieve his ambition to sing with one of his all-time favourite artists!

Monkey



“Monkey” was one of the funkiest songs by George Michael, it was the fourth US number 1 from his superhit debut single album ‘Faith’. Like most of his songs, he wrote it himself, but he got a lot of help putting it together and turning into one of the most realistic songs that reflected the society’s changing personality!

Fast Love



Fast Love was the second single taken from Michael’s third studio album ‘Older’. This song in particular is most relevant to our times since it his high on energy and talks about the need for gratification and fulfilment without the need of a committed relationship.

Praying for Time



The song is a dark and sombre reflection on social ills and injustice in today’s world. It was quote controversial. It was his first song based on his political motivation. Michael continued not appearing in his music-videos, and this one was released in a very ‘un-George Michael’ style only with song lyrics on a black and blue background.

George Michael was one of those stars who connected with his audience through his work and life. Everyone, young and old looked forward to his music, and the world will forever miss him. We wish peace and strength to his family.

