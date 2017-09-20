Tollywood actress made to squat 40 times on open road by three drunken men

(Photo for representational purpose) (Photo for representational purpose)

A Tollywood actress was allegedly molested in Kolkata near Siriti More while returning home from a shoot, a little after midnight on Tuesday. While two people have been arrested in the case, the actress has said that her ordeal lasted for around 20 minutes wherein the accused made her slap her driver and even forced her to do 40 squats on the road.

The actress said in her police complaint that three drunken men had stopped her car, when it had brushed past a man standing on the road. In an interview with The Telegraph, the 37-year-old revealed how her driver had to stop her car on road when they felt an object hit the vehicle which later turned out to be a stone. She says, “I asked my driver to enquire what it was… and both of us rolled down the windowpanes. Two youths appeared and one of them accused the driver of almost mowing him down. They were drunk.”

And when she tried to get past them by giving a police warning, one of them snatched away the car’s keys through the window, recounts the actress. She says, “I was returning from a shoot…. I’m otherwise a brave woman but I was scared after the car key was taken away. I got off the car with my driver and pleaded before them with folded hands. We requested them to forgive us if there was any mistake by my driver. But they assaulted my driver. One of them grabbed my shoulder and shoved me. They told me that I had to slap my driver 10 times and he had to slap me back 10 times. Then I was asked to do 40 squats. If they didn’t like my squats, I’d have to do 40 more.”

Around 20 minutes later, she spotted a police patrol car nearby. And when the policeman asked the men to get in the police vehicle, two of them were able to flee away. However, the second accused has also been caught this morning. The case has been lodged in Behala Police Station and DC (Behala) Meeraz Khalid. The Telegraph also reports that the two arrested men have been identified as Shankar Dauli, a taxi driver and Surajit Panda, a building painter.

