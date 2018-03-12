The Square trailer: There is a curiosity in chaos of this Oscar-nominated film, watch video

The Square is slated to release on 16th March, 2018 in select theaters in Mumbai. The Square is slated to release on 16th March, 2018 in select theaters in Mumbai.

The Square, a satirical comedy directed by Swedish film personality Ruben Östlund, is coming to Indian theatres on March 16. The film, that stars Claes Bang, Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Dominic West (The Wire), was nominated for Oscars in Best Foreign Language Film category, where it lost to A Fantastic Woman.

The trailer, that released today, shows Christian, the curator of an art museum in Stockholm talking about the exhibition called ‘The Square’ that he has got installed. As he speaks, there are shots of people moving aimlessly. A chimpanzee visits Christian in his living room and sits on his sofa contentedly as though it has been living there for years. There are other disparate shots of things breaking, people screaming or looking bemusedly at things. Presumably, something chaotic happens either because of the exhibition or after it. A boy actually says at one point in an angry way, “I’ll make chaos for you.”

There are two pretty well-known and proven actors in the film, and while there is no clear indication of the plot in the trailer, perhaps the film will be like that too – it is up to the viewer to make sense of seemingly nonsense events. A little like Soviet Montage, where people looked for a narrative when there was none. The film will not get a wide release, though, and official synopsis suggests that it would be released only in Mumbai.

“The Square is directed by Swedish film-maker Ruben Ostlund. The movie stars Claes Bang, Dominic West, Elizabeth Moss and Terry Notary and is slated to release on 16th March, 2018 in select theaters in Mumbai,” it says.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App