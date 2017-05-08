The Adventures of a Nasty Gal

Britt Robertson who plays the lead Britt Robertson who plays the lead

At 23, Sophia Amoruso launched an online eBay store, Nasty Gal Vintage, which sold vintage clothing and other items even as she worked as a security guard at San Francisco’s Academy of Art University in 2006. She was reportedly banned by eBay two years later for posting hyperlinks in feedback to customers, and started the retail website Nasty Gal. It became the fastest-growing company. In 2012, when she filed for bankruptcy, it seemed the dream run of this rebellious businesswoman had come to an end. But within two years, Amoruso was ready to share her story with her memoir, #Girlboss.

The memoir was picked up by actor Charlize Theron, who produced its television adaptation by the same name for Netflix. Kay Cannon, who has directed the series, says, “The book is a good foundation and tells us all the risks that Amoruso took in her business. We have fictionalised her world, friends, love interests and neighbours.” Before the US-based Amoruso tasted success as a woman entrepreneur, she had a roller-coaster journey. She dropped out of school after she was diagnosed with ADD; lived a nomadic during her teenage years, took up odd jobs and was even caught stealing.

Seated in a plush New York hotel, Cannon and Amoruso recall how the show came together. “Once Britt Robertson came on board as the central character, the production work moved very fast. We needed an actor who has a great range, someone who can be funny and has a sense of style. It was more about finding someone who has the essence of Sophia,” says Cannon. Before Robertson delved into the role, she read the memoir. “Sophia and I met for brunch. We also went shopping together. Two weeks later, I started shooting for the show,” says Robertson.

Playing the lead was a very different experience for Robertson, who features in movies such as The Longest Ride and Tomorrowland. “When we first meet my character in the #Girlboss series, she is in the cusp of becoming an adult. This is different from what I have done before. At the same time, it felt right for me. I really felt comfortable in this role once I found the character and sank my teeth into the role,” says Robertson, who bagged her first major role as the teenage daughter of Steve Carell’s character in Dan in Real Life (2007).

The 27-year-old actor is also excited that for the first time she is essaying a character based on a real person. “As an actor you draw on your own experiences. So, it was helpful to get to interact with Sophia or contact her an as accessible resource,” she adds. Having Theron as a producer gave the show a huge boost. “Charlize is a very powerful woman. She helped in getting the message across when we felt like we were not being heard. She would be on the sets and tap into the actor’s psyche. She cared about the music and sound. Her message was to keep it real and grounded,” says Cannon, who wrote the screenplay for the Pitch Perfect films.

The show that premiered on Netlix recently, has received mixed reviews. For Amoruso, the show has been a healer as she continues doing her best and “taking ownership when it is not working out”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now