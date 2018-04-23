Who is Tanishka Kapoor?

Tanishka Kapoor has been linked with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal Tanishka Kapoor has been linked with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Actor Tanishka Kapoor is in the news after rumors about her impending wedding with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spread like wildlife on social media. And, you may be wondering who is she?

Tanishka was born in Mumbai. Her parents moved to Mangaluru in Karnataka, where she lived for 16 years. Later, she went to Bengaluru and pursued her interest in acting.

Tanishka Kapoor made her screen debut in 2015 with Uppi 2, which marked the comeback of multifaceted filmmaker Upendra. Upendra had starred, written and co-produced the sequel to his 1999 blockbuster Upendra.

She appeared in a supporting role as a friend of the leading lady. In the same year, the actor appeared in a pivotal role in another Kannada film 1st Rank Raju.

In 1st Rank Raju, which was the directorial debut of Naresh Kumar HN, Tanishka played Mary, a north Indian girl who comes to Karnataka to study at an engineering college. She faces challenges because of her inability to converse in Kannada. Owing to the language barrier, she finds it difficult to profess her feelings to the guy she likes.

1st Rank Raju, which had actor Gurunandan in the lead role, became a big hit and even completed 100 days run at the box office.

In real life, Tanishka Kapoor understands Kannada and the actor claims she can even speak in Mangaluru dialect. But, when it comes to speaking Kannada fluently, there is lot of progress to be made.

1st Rank Raju was Tanishka’s last film. She has been missing from the big screen for about three years now.

The actor returned to the spotlight recently as speculations were rife that she was in a relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal. The Haryana-born leg-break bowler is one of the star players of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League. He also plays for India in ODI and limited over series.

Yuzvendra Chahal issued a statement on Monday to end the rumors about his wedding with Tanishka Kapoor.

“Hello everyone. This is a message that I thought to convey from my side that there is nothing going on in my life. I am not getting married. Tanishka and I are just good friends. It’s a request to all the media houses and my fans to stop spreading the news and making it viral. I hope you all respect my privacy and me, kindly stop the rumours. Please stop posting about my marriage which is completely baseless. Please verify before posting anything as such. Thank you. love to all,” said Chahal.

