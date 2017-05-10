Tagore Theatre: A play showcasing the story of two extraordinary men, their friendship and spiritual journey

The play, Yugpurush – Mahatma ke Mahatma, being staged at Tagore Theatre on Tuesday. Source: Jasbir Malhi The play, Yugpurush – Mahatma ke Mahatma, being staged at Tagore Theatre on Tuesday. Source: Jasbir Malhi

TWO extraordinary men, their deep friendship and the spiritual journey they undertake is the soul of ‘Yugpurush – Mahatma ke Mahatma’, a play showcasing the close association between Mahatma Gandhi and his spiritual mentor Shrimad Rajchandra ji.

Staged at the Tagore Theatre Tuesday, it recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2017 for ‘best play’. The play is based on facts which are derived from various reference materials such as Gandhi’s autobiography. What began as a sincere friendship, culminated in Gandhi’s proclamation of Shrimadji as his spiritual mentor.

The play invites the audience to take a journey through Gandhi’s internal and overt advancements on the spiritual path following interactions, letters and inspiration from philosopher Shrimad Rajchandraji, whose 150th birth year falls in 2017. The play highlights the values of expanding one’s capacity to love and offer selflessly, respecting diversity, supporting truth, fostering trust and building lasting communities.

Directed by Rajesh Joshi and written by Uttam Gada, the play is taking a tour of India with six teams simultaneously performing in different cities and is being staged in Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada and will soon be produced in English as well. The effort is to spread Shrimad Rajchandraji’s values of ahimsa and satya that shaped Gandhi’s beliefs, and support the construction of Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital, a 200-bed multi-speciality charity hospital in south Gujarat.

The second show of the play will be staged on May 10 at Tagore Theatre Hall at 7.30 pm.

