Veteran Bengali actor Supriya Devi passes away

Veteran Bengali film actor Supriya Devi died at her South Kolkata residence on Friday following a massive heart attack, family sources said. She was 85.

Supriya Devi is survived by her daughter.

“She felt unwell around 6.20 a.m. She was in the bathroom then. When doctors were called, they declared her dead,” they said.

Born on January 8, 1933, in Mitkina in erstwhile Burma (now Myanmar), Supriya Devi was one of the leading figures of the golden era of Bengali cinema that saw her straddle the screen space with great aplomb alongside the late Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen.

Soumitra Chatterjee and Sabitri Chatterjee now remain the few surviving representatives of that generation.

