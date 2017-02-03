Story of Our Life

Sandeep Mohan. (Express Photo) Sandeep Mohan. (Express Photo)

When Sandeep Mohan is not working on a film, he’s either at a cafe eavesdropping on conversations or travelling with a project from one city to another. In between, the 42-year-old finds time for a conversation over the phone, from a cafe in Bangalore, before he boards a train. The independent filmmaker is now touring the country with his third feature titled Shreelancer, which tells us the story of a freelancer. He aims at doing 100 screenings of the film this year at people’s homes, offices, tiny cafes and bars, before an official release.

“It’s the story of a young freelance writer called Shree, and talks of his trials and tribulations. It’s about various aspects of a freelancer’s life — from dynamics with parents and cranky clients to good and bad months, and those feelings of doubt, confusion and stability,” says Mohan, who has been a freelancer for more than a decade now. The film was shot in Bangalore, and stars theatre actor Arjun Radhakrishnan.

At a time when cafe corners come with wifi and co-working spaces have come up in several cities, the sheer number of freelancers across professions is evident. “I think the film connects with people because they can relate to it. We are more in the ‘me, myself’ zone now so it works,” says Mohan.

Once he finished the film, Mohan decided to take it on the road, and began with a screening at an obscure cafe on the national highway in Ahmedabad, and then in Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai and Mysore. He will screen Shreelancer at Mumbai Matinee cafe in Shahpur Jat on Friday, and then take it to Patna, IIT Kharagpur and Kolkata. “I took Hola Venky (2014) to 92 cities and wanted to aim higher with Shreelancer. I like to be involved with every step of a film I make — from scripting to editing to screening it.

While I take my films to festivals, I also believe that a lot of people who would enjoy the film don’t go for these festivals. So, I take the film to them,” says Mohan, who adds that this concept helps him get constructive feedback on the film, and gives him a chance to sample it before the final release. There’s also a selfish reason behind this approach, confesses Mohan. The constant screening of the film helps him wean off it.

“After some time, I will get bored and move on to the next project,” he says, with a laugh.

Self-funded, the film and Mohan travel cheap. The latter crashes on couches of friends, relatives and acquaintances. “It’s a way of meeting people and then writing interesting characters based on them,” he concludes.

Shreelancer will be screened at Mumbai Matinee cafe, Shahpur Jat, on February 3 at 7 pm