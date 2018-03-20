Omerta, Nude to screen at New York Indian Film Festival, tributes to Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor planned

Late Bollywood actors Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor to be honoured at the New York Indian Film Festival. Late Bollywood actors Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor to be honoured at the New York Indian Film Festival.

When late Bollywood actors Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor were remembered as part of the ‘In Memoriam’ section of the Oscars, it became an emotional lump-in-the-throat moment for the Indian audience. The legendary actors will now be honoured at the New York Indian Film Festival which will be held from May 7 to May 12.

Shashi Kapoor, who is recognised as India’s first global star, will be honored with the screening of his notable films Shakespeare Wallah and Heat and Dust. Remembering his Merchant-Ivory (James Ivory and Ismail Merchant) days, the festival will also hold a special Merchant-Ivory retrospective section that includes a post-screening discussion with director James Ivory and actor Madhur Jaffrey. As a tribute to Bollywood’s Chandni, Sridevi’s 2012 film English Vinglish has also been chosen to be a part of the screenings.

The festival will open on May 7 with Ravi Jadhav’s Marathi film Nude. Nude is the story of a single mother who works as a nude model at an art school but fearing the judgement of the society keeps her job a secret. Closing night film on May 12 will feature Hansal Mehta’s latest offering Omerta. Starring Rajkumar Rao in the lead, Omerta is an examination of the reasons behind an Islamic fundamentalist with a wife and family choosing to become a terrorist. It is based on the life of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British terrorist of Pakistani descent.

The centerpiece film of the festival is Miransha Naik’s Konkoni language Juze which explores the exploitation of immigrants in Goa through the eyes of a teenage student-laborer.

