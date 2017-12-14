Sridevi, Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar win big at awards show in Dubai

Masala Awards: Saba Qamar, Sridevi and Mahira Khan stole limelight at the award show. Masala Awards: Saba Qamar, Sridevi and Mahira Khan stole limelight at the award show.

Bollywood veterans Govinda and Sridevi stole the limelight at the Masala! Awards 2017 here, where Pakistani actresses Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar too were present. Govinda was given the Dancing Legend of Bollywood honour, and he justified the title with a lively performance at the event here on Wednesday night.

Actor Arjun Rampal bagged an award for Contribution to Cinema at the extravaganza, held at the Bollywood Parks, Dubai Parks and Resort. There were also celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Celina Jaitley and Ankita Lokhande, according to the official website of the Masala! Awards. Sridevi donned an exquisite sequinned creation by Malhotra, and she looked evergreen as she picked up the Best Actress Award.

Mahira made a style statement in a wine coloured strapless gown with a diamond necklace and had her hair pulled back with minimal make-up. She walked away with the Asian Woman of Substance Award. At the red carpet, Mahira spoke about being a fan of Sridevi, and said that just a few days ago, she was with her friends and they were dancing to the Indian actress’ hit song “Hawaa Hawaii”.

Govinda and Ankita Lokhande’s energetic dance performances was one of the higlights of the awards show. Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar walked away with the Best Breakthrough Performance award for the movie which also starred Irrfan Khan in the lead role. Sharing a photo of herself with the award, Saba wrote, “Thankyou Masala for honouring me with this award. You made my day. I would like to thank all my fans from around the globe for all the love and appreciation they have given me. Thank you! ❤️Thank you @shehlachatoorprivate for the lovely outfit 😍#sabaqamar #masalaawards2017 @masalauae #bestactress #hindimedium #baaghi #dubai.”

The awards show was hosted by Boman Irani.

