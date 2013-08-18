Sourav Ganguly,Shabbir Ahluwalia approached for Nach Baliye 6

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly and his wife Dona have been approached for the sixth season of dance reality show Nach Baliye.

Dona is a renowned Oddisi dancer.

The others approached for the show include TV actors Kanchi Kaul of Meri Bhabhi fame with her husband Shabbir Ahluwalia and actor couple Jennifer Winget from Saraswatichandra and Karan Singh Grover of Qubool Hai,according to sources.

However,it is not yet known whether they will be seen in the show.

Nach Baliye is a dance,reality-television series aired on Star Plus channel featuring couples,mostly television stars,as contestants.

Nach Baliye 5 ended this year in March which was won by popular TV actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahii Vij.

