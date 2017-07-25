Slumdog Millionaire actor Arfi Lamba is on cloud nine over The Idiot

Arfi Lamba shares his excitement over The Idiot’s selection. Arfi Lamba shares his excitement over The Idiot’s selection.

Slumdog Millionaire actor Arfi Lamba is elated that his short film on minorities, The Idiot, has been selected for the 40th Asian American International Film Festival in New York.

Inspired by true events, the monochrome political satire touches upon the issue of Islamophobia. Director duo Ruchi Joshi and Sriram Ganapathy have used dark humour to tell a ‘serious’ tale, which exposes the bigotry of a society fed on religious stereotypes and paranoia. The short film is all set to have its world premiere on July 27.

Lamba, who had garnered a lot of appreciation with his impeccable comic timing in Akshay Kumar starrer Singh Is Bliing, says, “I am glad that I could be a part of a film that tackles Islamophobia. Short films are gaining importance in terms of relevance. I intend to be part of many more such films that put spotlight on what is wrong with us as a society,” Lamba addes, “As an artist, I will always give art more importance and preference than pure entertainment.” Though Indian audience is yet to warm up to short films, Lamba is optimistic about the future of short films in the country. Lamba’s company Bombay Berlin Film Productions has co-produced The Idiot.

Arfi Lamba has also appeared in short films such as Shunyata (2007), A Perfect Murder (2007) and Rohan Sabharwal’s film Shades of Grey. He was also seen in feature films such as Prague, Loev and Fugly.

Meanwhile, directors Ruchi and Sriram too are ecstatic about the film’s selection at one of most reputable film festivals in America.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd