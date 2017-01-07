Singer Justin Bieber to perform live in Mumbai?

After a successful Coldplay performance in Mumbai, city could witness yet another live show by Justin Bieber. After a successful Coldplay performance in Mumbai, city could witness yet another live show by Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber is eyeing India as his next stage. If reports are to be believed, the Canadian singer might come to Mumbai for a live performance. The 22-year-old singer and songwriter has given several hit albums during his career. He released his EP debut My World in 2009. Later on, he went on to give his most successful song – Baby.

A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that Justin Bieber might come to India in May. However, nothing is confirmed as of now. Earlier, Mumbai witnessed an enthralling performance by Coldplay. Several Bollywood stars and celebrities were present during the show. The success of Coldplay tour in Mumbai has raised hopes of the audience and international artistes alike, who now view India as a good promotional platform.

However, managing director of the event Shailendra Singh has declined to comment anything on Justin Bieber’s India trip, the report further said. We await further details on the same.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Hotline bling hitmaker Drake dominated the American Music Awards (AMA) by getting maximum awards, reported hollywoodreporter.com. Drake took home his first ever AMA trophies, winning under the categories: Favourite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop, Favourite Album Rap/Hip-Hop and Favourite Song Rap/Hip-Hop. The singer also won Favourite Song Soul/R&B in collaboration with singer Rihanna for the hit number “Work.”

Bieber, on the other hand, scored awards under the categories of Video of the Year for the hit song “Sorry,” Favourite Male Artist Pop/Rock and Favourite Album Pop/Rock. The “Baby” star was competing with artistes like Drake, The Weeknd and Adele. The Artist Of The Year award was won by Ariana Grande while the former One Direction star Zayn Malik was announced as the New Artist of the Year Un-leashed by T-Mobile. Collaboration of the Year award was given to Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign for “Work from home”.