Singer Banasree Sengupta dies

Renowned Bengali singer Banasree Sengupta, who enthralled people with her voice from the late 60s to the late 80s, passed away at a city hospital on Sunday after a prolonged illness. Banasree Sengupta (71) had been undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM Hospital. Her brother, Surjya Sengupta, said she died at 11.30 am on Sunday. “She was admitted at the hospital around 10 days ago with lung-related problems. She left us today at 11.30 am,” he said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her condolences to the singer’s family through her Twitter handle. “Deeply saddened at the passing of legendary singer Banashree Sengupta. My condolences to her family and fans,” Mamata wrote.

Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen visited SSKM hospital to pay tribute. The body of the singer was taken to Rabindra Sadan, where singers and her fans paid their last respects to the iconic singer. Rabindra Sangeet singer Swagatalakshmi Dasgupta termed it a personal loss.

“She was very close to her husband, Shanti Sengupta, who died some time ago. Since then, she had been feeling low,” said Dasgupta.

Another Rabindra Sangeet exponent Srikanto Acharya said Sengupta was simple in nature. From Rabindra Sadan, her body was taken to her house in south Kolkata. She was cremated at Keoratola Crematorium on Sunday evening.

Banasree Sengupta was brought up in a family of musicians. Her father, the late Sailendranath Roy, was a musician and classical singer, and taught her how to sing. She later learned from the famous composer Sudhin Dasgupta, and moved to Kolkata after marrying Santi Sengupta. The singer was a regular presence on Akashvani and Doordarshan from her teenage days, and on HMV (Saregama HMV) from 1966. Besides singing for Bengali and Hindi movies, she also lent her voice to Assamese, Odisha and Bhojpuri films.