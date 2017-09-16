Shweta Basu Prasad’s Digital Playlist: You can’t miss the Oscar-winning animated short film The House of Small Cubes

Shweta Basu Prasad’s digital playlist: The House of Small Cubes won the best animated short film award at the 81st Academy Awards. Shweta Basu Prasad’s digital playlist: The House of Small Cubes won the best animated short film award at the 81st Academy Awards.

What is memory? To remember is an effort and to forget, effortless. And some memories get etched so deep in our system that they are remembered effortlessly. At every phase in our life, we make memories that we cherish all our lives. Every event is recorded and revisited innumerable times, scraping further and further into our minds.

This week I recommend Academy Award winning Japanese animated 12 minute short film The House of Small Cubes or La Maison en Petits Cubes by Kunio Kato available on Netflix.

Logline: With his town being steadily submerged, a widower keeps adding levels on the top of his house. Losing his pipe brings back memories.

This 12-minute animated short film begins with an elderly widower who is seen doing his day to day routine of eating, sleeping, watching the sky till he realises that water has entered his house and he begins building another floor on top of his house.

Set in a surreal town where most houses are seen submerged under water, the widower seems to have the tallest house of the lot. While working on his new floor, the widower’s smoking pipe falls down and sinks into the water. Determined to get his pipe back, the widower jumps in the water suited. As he enters a new floor till he gets to the bottom, he visits time and situation and the most memorable moment on that floor from a time in life, when the floor was still not submerged.

The House of Small Cubes won the best animated short film award at the 81st Academy Awards in 2009 and won many accolades at international film/short and animated film festivals.

(Shweta Basu Prasad is a National Award winning actress, popular for Makdee, Iqbal and television show Chandra Nandini. Shweta is a graduate in mass media and Journalism.)

