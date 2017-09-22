Shweta Basu Prasad’s Digital Playlist: The Mystery of Sleep is an interesting watch

Shweta Basu Prasad’s digital playlist: The Mystery of Sleep is available on Netflix. Shweta Basu Prasad’s digital playlist: The Mystery of Sleep is available on Netflix.

To sleep is to give complete rest to body and mind. The best time for most people is the time when we hit the bed. To drain the entire day’s energy into the undiscovered realm of dreams. To see and meet the unknown while we snooze swimming in the clouds. According to experts we spend one third of our life sleeping. But why do we sleep? This week I recommend 45 minute documentary titled ‘The Mystery of Sleep’ by Mel Stuart which is available on Netflix.

Sleep experts discover R.E.M. (rapid eye movement) and the fascinating facts that follow about sleep, dreams and sleep disorders. ‘The Mystery of Sleep’ investigates the discovery of R.E.M. Interviews of Nathaniel Kleitman and other experts make the documentary an interesting watch. To see these sleep docs experiment on volunteers understanding what goes on during their rapid eye movement phase of sleep is very quite intriguing. As it is to watch volunteers scream out of their bad dreams is both scary and intriguing too.

Case studies for sleeping disorders like narcolepsy, sleep apnea, snoring and insomnia answer a lot of questions that viewers may find relative. This film is for a true documentary fan, yet also for those who are curious about the mystery of sleep.

(Shweta Basu Prasad is national award winning actress, famed for Makdee, Iqbal and television show Chandra Nandini. Shweta is a graduate in mass media and journalism.)

