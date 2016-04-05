Pratyusha Banerjee suicide case: Hema Malini says ‘senseless suicides’ achieve nothing

Hema Malini, left, and Pratyusha Banerjee Hema Malini, left, and Pratyusha Banerjee

Popular actor and BJP MP Hema Malini took to Twitter to slam the attitude of people taking their own lives and chose some harsh words to express her feelings.

“All these senseless suicides which achieve nothg! Life is God’s gift for us to live not for us to take at will. We have no right to do that,” she tweeted. (Pratyusha Banerjee’s mother inconsolable at daughter’s prayer meet, see pics)

The ‘Dreamgirl’ of Bollywood, in another tweet spoke about fighting such a situation with strength and bravery.

“One must learn to overcome all odds & emerge successful,not succumb under pressure & give up easily.The world admires a fighter not a loser,” read her tweet.

“Just becomes food for the hungry media who chew on news like celebrity suicides until the next sensational news happens.Thn it is forgotten,” she added.

The actor’s tweets come in the backdrop of the suicide of Pratyusha Banerjee of ‘Balika Vadhu’ fame. Banerjee was found dead at her Mumbai flat on April 1 and her death has rocked the entertainment world.

(With ANI inputs)

