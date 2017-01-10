Sanjay Suri to play male version of Chandramukhi in Ekta Kapoor’s new web series

Sanjay Suri has earlier worked in movies including Jhankar Beats and My Brother Nikhil among others. Sanjay Suri has earlier worked in movies including Jhankar Beats and My Brother Nikhil among others.

Ekta Kapoor has signed Sanjay Suri for a new web series titled Dev DD. Interestingly, Sanjay Suri will play the male version Chandramukhi, a character from Devdas. The web series will explore what would have happened if Chandramukhi was a man. Dev DD is directed by Ken Ghosh. Sanjay Suri has earlier worked in movies including Jhankar Beats and My Brother Nikhil among others.

“Am excited to be working for the first time with Ekta and Ken for Dev DD. A male Chandramukhi breaks preconceived notions of what this character will be or is supposed to be. The digital world allows to be disruptive and is liberating at the same time as an artist. Am sure a platform like ALT Balaji will surely push the envelope and will be well received. Am looking forward to working with the team as we start to shoot soon,” says Sanjay Suri on his digital debut. The next schedule of web series will be shot in Mumbai.

Sanjay has earlier praised the work of Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao in Aligarh. Sanjay, who shared screen space with Manoj in the 2003 film Pinjar, tweeted, “There are actors and then there are inspiring actors. Watch inspiring Manoj Bajpayee as Professor Siras and wonderful Rajkummar Rao in Aligarh.”

