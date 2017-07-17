Move over Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar, Pakistan’s new enchantress Sadaf Kanwal is winning our hearts. Watch video

Sadaf Kanwal looks ravishing in this teaser of song “Kaif O Suroor” from Na Maloom Afraad 2. Sadaf Kanwal looks ravishing in this teaser of song “Kaif O Suroor” from Na Maloom Afraad 2.

This year with releases like Raees and Hindi Medium, Bollywood introduced us to two lovely female actors hailing from the neighbouring country of Pakistan – Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar. Now, in a recently released teaser video of film Na Maloom Afraad 2, we also got a glimpse of Sadaf Kanwal. The actor is full of all the confidence and everything required to enter Bollywood in the teaser of the song “Kaif O Suroor” in the upcoming Pakistani film.

The whole dance sequence from Na Maloom Afraad 2 takes place in a dark yet flashy brothel, with candle lamps and chandeliers setting the mood for a really sizzling number. The make up appears to be smooth, thus making Sadaf look as a natural seductress. The glass floor and the lighting prepares you for a song, that is bound to stay with you for some time.

The angles of the camera manage to help us more with our imagination. Na Maloom Afraad 2 is an upcoming sequel to 2014 Pakistani comedy thriller film Na Maloom Afraad with different story, co-written and directed by Nabeel Qureshi, an American director. The lead cast will include Fahad Mustafa, Javed Sheikh, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Urwa Hocane, along with Hania Amir and Marina Khan, who will make her film debut.

Principle photography began in March 2017 in Karachi, and got completed in May, while most shots are filmed in Cape Town. The film is scheduled for a release on Eid-al-Adha in September 2017 under the banners of Filmwala Pictures and Excellency Films, and will be distributed by Urdu 1.

Over the years various Pakistani actors have graced the screens in Indian films. We all hope things turn more amiable between the two countries and artistes can freely collaborate.

