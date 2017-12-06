S Durga maker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan moves Kerala HC against CBFC order

Kannan Nayar and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan protest Near INOX, Goa. (File Photo) Kannan Nayar and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan protest Near INOX, Goa. (File Photo)

Director of Malayalam film S Durga Tuesday petitioned the Kerala High Court, challenging the order of the Central Board of Film Certification to cancel the film’s certificate.

In his petition, the film’s director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan said the CBFC cancelled the certificate with mala fide intention as the decision came on the concluding day of the 48th edition of IIFI in Goa. The court directed the CBFC to file an affidavit within 10 days.

The petitioner said the CBFC decision was unilateral and as per the Cinematograph Certification Rules, 1983, the board has no right to cancel a certificate to a film once it was issued.

While cancelling the certificate, the CBFC said the name of the film on the title card is shown by the filmmaker as S ### Durga (where # means rectangular white box), “which has totally different implications… effectively undermining and attempting to defeat the basis of title registration and the changes effected thereby”. The petitioner pointed out that change in the title was made as per the directive of the CBFC and what was submitted before the board was a modified version of the film, not a different version.

