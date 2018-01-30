S Durga: Kerala High Court says CBFC can re-examine certificate

A still from S Durga A still from S Durga

The Kerala High Court has ruled that Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has the power to re-examine a certified film and prohibit its public exhibition until such re-examination is completed.

Hearing a petition by the makers of the film S Durga, who challenged the order of regional office of CBFC in Thiruvananthapuram, which had revoked the clearance certificate issued by the Board, Justice Shaji P Chaly held that sufficient powers are vested with the CBFC to take appropriate action.

The court said, “The power invoked by the Board was under rule 33 of Rule of Certification, 1983, and therein the film shall be re-examined under the provisions of the Cinematography Act, 1952 and Rule of Certification, 1983.’’

In his petition, the film’s director, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, wanted it to be declared entitled for public screening under the earlier certificate issued.

The film was originally titled Sexy Durga but was renamed S Durga for certification by CBFC. The jury had selected it for screening at the international film festival in Goa in November 2017 but the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry had objected.

The court directed CBFC and its regional office in Thiruvananthapuram to take steps to re-examine the film in three weeks.

