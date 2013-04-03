Rosie Huntington-Whiteley not ready for kids

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley,who has been dating Hollywood hunk Jason Statham for three years now,is not sure if she wants to settle down and start a family.

The 25-year-old is reportedly being pressured by Statham,to start a family,but she is not sure as her career is going so well,reported Daily Star.

“Jason is broody,and has made no secret of his feelings. Rosie wants to have his kids one day,but isn’t sure now is the right time. She’s getting movie roles and advertising deals and feels her career is at a peak,” a source said.

Whiteley has previously said she is open to the idea of becoming a mother but wants to continue with her career at the same time.

“I always see myself working,but definitely being a mum will be a big part of me. I think my career is very self-indulgent. It’s all about me. I’m not a doctor,I’m not looking after people,I’m not saving children. I’m in the entertainment business. I’m a model. I’m an actress. So it is

very self-involved.”

