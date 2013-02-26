Rihanna warns Chris Brown

R&B star Rihanna has warned boyfriend Chris Brown that she will walk away if he ever hits her again.

The 25-year-old ‘Diamonds’ singer claimed Brown,who physically assaulted her in 2009,now had a fantastic heart,reported Sun Online.

“If he gives me that again,here’s what I give him: nothing. I just walk away. He doesn’t have that luxury of messing up again,” she said.

Rihanna shocked millions when she took Brown back in October. She even went to the Grammys with him this month,despite the fact his assault came at a pre-Grammys party in 2009. The pair are currently holidaying in Hawaii.

