Rhea Pillai: Leander Paes is resorting to underhand tactics to malign my name

Former model Rhea Pillai has issued a public statement accusing her former partner, Leander Paes of maligning her name in public.

“I have been forced to resort to issuing this public statement in order to clear my stand in the recent allegations by my ex husband Leander Paes, which are not only false and baseless but also ridiculous.”

“I have been slandered in the media by a man who has clearly taken undue advantage of his public status,” she said in her statement.

Rhea Pillai also goes on to say that Leander does not have a strong case in court to gain custody of their daughter.

“As Leander does not have a strong case in court, he is resorting to underhand tactics through a few tabloids from time to time to malign my name publicly, without any proof to back his claims. Rhea also goes on to say that Leander does not have a strong case in court to gain custody of their daughter.”

Rhea’s statement further reads, “I wish that as two adults, we can privately deal with our issues and let the court decide the final outcome, rather than this mud slinging that is taking place at present.”

Ace tennis player Leander Paes, who had been in a live-in-relationship with Rhea for sometime, filed a petition at a family court in suburban Bandra seeking custody of their eight-year-old daughter in August last year.

The petition accuses Rhea of being an irresponsible parent, not caring for the child, being self-indulgent and having a volatile temper. The complaint also alleges that Rhea has cheated on Leander Paes with a young cricketer. Paes apparently got to know of his partner’s intimacy with her male friend through their daughter.

Rhea Pillai, who was previously married to actor Sanjay Dutt, met Leander Paes on a flight to Goa in November 2003. The two hit it off; meeting more frequently and eventually became close companions. They later had a daughter in 2008.

But, Paes has alleged in the petition that Rhea lied about her divorce from Sanjay Dutt. She told Paes that the duo were divorced in 2006, however, their divorce only came through in February 2008.

