Remo D’Souza plans to make web series on Faltu

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza plans to make web series on his 2011 youth film Faltu. Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza plans to make web series on his 2011 youth film Faltu.

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza plans to make web series on his 2011 youth film Faltu. “I am planning to turn my films into series. We are thinking of making a web series of Faltu. It will be interesting. We will be mixing a lot of things into it like dance etc,” Remo told PTI.

Faltu is a comedy film directed by Remo and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It tells the story of four friends. It had Jackky Bhagnani, Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Angad Bedi in lead roles. Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Darshan Jariwala appeared in supporting roles. Following the footsteps of Sonam Kapoor, Sunny Leone and Salman Khan, Remo has also launched his own app – Remo D’souza Official App with New York-based startup escapex.

“Seven years back when there was nothing like digital medium I wanted to go digital so I could teach and interact with people. But I got busy with my films. Then New York-based startup escapex came to me with this app. I felt this was the best idea and time….I jumped at it,” he said.

“This platform will help me in scouting talent. People can post videos and whosoever is interesting we will use their talent not only for my films and but for television shows, stage shows etc through this app,” Remo added.