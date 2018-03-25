Ravi Kishan collaborates with Ratchanont Suprakob for an Indo-Thai film

Ravi Kishan will soon be seen in action in an Indo-Thai film Ravi Kishan will soon be seen in action in an Indo-Thai film

After having proved his mettle in over 500 films of different languages (Hindi, Bhojpuri, Telugu and Kannada) and genres in India, actor Ravi Kishan is all set to make his international debut as a producer and actor with an Indo-Thai film. He has collaborated with Thai actor Ratchanont Suprakob. The Indo-Thai film will primarily be made in Hindi and later be dubbed in Thai as well. The shooting will start in June and the film is supposed to hit screens by the end of the year.

The shooting has been scheduled in Thailand and several parts of India like Mumbai, Varanasi, Bihar, Agra and Delhi. Sharing some details of the story, Ravi Kishan said, “The story revolves around a Thai man who comes to India to fulfill his mother’s last wish but faces several problems. Like, he gets into a trouble when a cop (Ravi) misunderstands him to be a drug or a diamond dealer. More problems accompany him when he enters Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.”

Ravi also added that the film will be a package of action, drama, romance and desi masala. Guy will show his ‘Muay Thai’ fight. Also known as Thai boxing, the game is a combat sport of Thailand that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques. This idea was taken from Jackie Chain’s action films.

Ratchanont Suprakob, who is popularly known as Guy, is currently in India to sign a contract with Ravi Kishan. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, he said, “I am very excited about this collaboration as it will be totally fun shooting in India and Thailand. Thai people do watch Bollywood films’ dubbed versions. I am very much grateful to Ravi for this opportunity. We are hopeful of making this Indo-Thai bond much stronger than before.”

“When Ravi found out that I do ‘Muay Thai’, it thrilled him. We will take care of Indians’ taste of action films. It is going to be a fun although it is not a full action movie,” said Guy who is also a trained singer.

The 28-year-old Thai actor entered the film industry when he was just 14 and it is his first ever India visit. He also added, “Bollywood is emerging as one of the few biggest film industries as Indians produce more than 1000 films a year. I have watched some Indian movies. Though I don’t know any of the actors name, I still love watching them.” Another well-known face from B-town is likely to be part of the star cast. Ravi said he will unveil the name once the paper work is done.

Sharing more details about this project, Ravi Kishan said, “I met Guy last month through a friend when I was in Thailand. We were invited for dinner there. So we talked a lot and that’s how the idea of a film came out. It clicked because no one in India has made an Indo-Thai film so far. Besides, Indian and Thai cultures are quite similar and colourful which will be shown on screen.”

Elaborating it further, Ravi said, “Bollywood films make around Rs 6-7 thousand crore business per year in Thailand. Like in China, people are crazy about Indian movies and even daily soaps like Naagin. We all know that Bajrangi Bhaijaan did a Rs 300 crore business there.” Ravi Kishan also sounded excited as he is to undergo some grueling fitness training ahead of the shoots. “After Mukkabaaz, I have gained weight. So, I am going for the complete fitness regime as the role in the film also requires me to be fitter.”

Several other Thai actors have also been roped in. While some of the theatre artists from Bihar have also been signed by Ravi Kishan.

When asked about how is he feeling doing an International film after having tasted success in Bollywood and other Indian films, the actor said, ”I feel so blessed. I am a village boy and this news will make people go wow.”

Expressing his trust in Guy, Ravi said, “He is the right choice for the film because I felt he will fit into the type of role I wanted, so it will be a great fun.”

Guy is a good singer and when asked if he is going to sing in this movie, he said, “Ravi has asked me to be prepared for some singing and dancing. I am not sure about it, but it may happen.”

