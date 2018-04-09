R Madhavan’s son Vedaant wins a bronze for India

R Madhavan’s 12-year-old son has won a bronze medal for the country R Madhavan’s 12-year-old son has won a bronze medal for the country

Actor R Madhavan is a happy man, and no, this time his happiness has nothing to do with his professional career. Madhavan’s son Vedaant has won a bronze medal for India in the 1500-meter freestyle at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship 2018.

The actor took to Instagram to share the happy news. Madhavan posted the picture of his son on Instagram with a caption that read, “Proud moment for Sarita and I as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings.”

While Madhavan is elated at his son’s victory, he was admittedly heartbroken when he had to withdraw from Rohit Shetty’s action drama Simmba. Madhavan has recently undergone a shoulder surgery and has been asked by the doctors to hit the bed for a while. The actor has especially been advised to not strain himself with action sequences.

Madhavan had taken to Twitter to express his disappointment at the news. He had shared the news with a post that read, “Hey folks .. So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I’m not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I’m well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost.”

Simmba is a cop drama jointly produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. The two filmmakers were last seen together in the reality show India’s Next Superstars as judges. The shooting for the film will begin soon and the film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 28, according to reports. It was recently announced that the leading lady of the film will be Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan.

