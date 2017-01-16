R. Madhavan and Pawan Kalyan to speak at Harvard University

Actors R. Madhavan and Pawan Kalyan will be speaking at at Harvard University, USA. Actors R. Madhavan and Pawan Kalyan will be speaking at at Harvard University, USA.

Actors R. Madhavan and Pawan Kalyan will speak at Harvard University, Boston. The duo will speak at 14th edition of India Conference 2017 scheduled to take place on February 11 and 12 at Harvard University. Indian Conference tweeted the news, “The king of @Tollywood and Jana Sena Party, @PawanKalyan will be speaking at IndiaConference2017 at Harvard. @indiaconf2017 @JanaSenaOnline.” It also shared, “Really looking forward to having R. Madhavan @ActorMadhavan as a speaker at IndiaConference 2017 in February at Harvard University, Boston.” Both actors have expressed their happiness to take part in the conference. R Madhavan tweeted, “Can’t wait for folks.”

It is interesting to note that Jana Sena party leader Pawan Kalyan has been vocal about contemporary issues. Earlier Pawan Kalyan engaged in a Twitter tirade targeting the BJP-led government over the issue of patriotism. He also took an exception to the Supreme Court order, which made playing the national Anthem at all cinema theatres in the country, compulsory.

Pawan questioned as to whom he should prove his patriotism and why film theatres are turned into a testing ground for one’s love for the country. “True patriotism will come into the experience when an individual or political party goes beyond caste, creed, class, religion, region, ethnic n linguistic differences,” he posted on his Twitter page.

One of the largest student-run conferences with a focus on India in the US, the event will bring together business leaders and professionals to take part in a conversation about India’s future in global leadership. The conference is hosted by the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School by the graduate students of Harvard University.

