Prithviraj to star in Happy New Year

South star Prithviraj,who made his Hindi film debut opposite Rani Mukerji in Aiyyaa,has been signed to play one of the 3 main leads in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. This is certainly a big project for Prithviraj considering he will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Besides Happy New Year,Prithviraj will also be seen in YRF’s Aurangzeb that features Arjun Kapoor in a double role.

