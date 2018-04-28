PM Modi lookalike lands a role in Kannada film on demonetisation

Statement 8/11 is built around the Modi government’s demonetisation move. (Photo: Twitter) Statement 8/11 is built around the Modi government’s demonetisation move. (Photo: Twitter)

MP Ramachandran, a native of Payyannur in Kannur, became famous when a picture of him waiting at a railway station last year went viral on social media. He will be soon making his screen debut with a Kannada film.

His claim to fame is his eerie resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And it is the same reasons why the 64-years-old received an offer from a Bangalore-based film production company.

Statement 8/11 is written and directed by Appi Prasad and is bankrolled by Venu KH. In order to cash in on Ramachandran’s popularity, the filmmakers roped him to play the role of PM Modi in the film.

“There are 3 or 4 scenes that I have done in the movie. One prominent one is the PM’s speech declaring demonetisation,” Ramachandran told The News Minute.

According to reports, the director reworked the script to accommodate Ramachandran’s role in the film.

Statement 8/11 is built around the Modi government’s demonetisation move, which happened on November 8, 2016. The filmmakers have recreated Modi’s speech during the announcement of his decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes.

Statement 8/11 is said to sing praises of Modi’s demonetisation move as a victory in the fight against black money.

The filmmakers have completed the project and are waiting to release it in cinemas.

