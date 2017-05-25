Pakistani TV host Nadia Khan accuses Hollywood actor of physically abusing daughter

Pakistani TV host Nadia Khan’s teenage daughter was allegedly manhandled by a Hollywood actor. Pakistani TV host Nadia Khan’s teenage daughter was allegedly manhandled by a Hollywood actor.

Pakistani TV actor Nadia Khan has filed a police complaint against a popular Hollywood actor for allegedly assaulting her daughter when they met for an audition in Dubai at The Ritz Carlton Hotel on May 20. Photograph and medical evidence shows that her 14-year-old daughter was badly bruised. “I went to the audition hoping it would be good for my child, but instead got the shock of my life. When my daughter’s turn came, the judge (name withheld for legal reasons) grabbed her roughly from the shoulder and pulled her, leaving her with deep bruises on both arms,” Nadia Khan told the Gulf News.

“It happened quickly and in front of me and at least 30-40 other parents. Before my daughter, they were auditioning small children. She was the first teenager in that batch. My daughter was given a two-line script but before she could read it, she was grabbed and pushed so hard she fell on one of the parents. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. She is my daughter. No one has the right to touch my child let alone subject her to public humiliation and physical abuse,” Nadia added.

The incident has also shattered her daughter’s confidence and she was weeping all day, Nadia said.

The Hollywood actor who was accused by Nadia is also the CEO of a Children’s talent hunt agency. He was summoned to Al Barsha Police Station. According to Nadia, it wasn’t just her daughter who was harassed at the audition. Another boy who was also a teenager was slapped multiple times.

“It was bizarre. The man kept slapping the child until a time came when the boy couldn’t take it anymore and slapped him back. I feel equally bad for the boy. He had tears in his eyes. Abuse is abuse whether it happens to a boy or a girl,” said Nadia.

