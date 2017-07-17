Pakistani film Punjab Nahi Jaungi trailer: Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat bring a complete entertainer, watch video

A still from Pakistani film Punjab Nahi Jaungi trailer. A still from Pakistani film Punjab Nahi Jaungi trailer.

The trailer of Pakistani film Punjab Nahi Jaungi was unveiled on July 5. Starring Pakistani actors Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Urwa Hocane and Ahmed Ali Butt, the film seems to be fun and entertaining. The trailer unfolds with a vivid greenery of Karachi and Humayun’s voice over saying,”Karachi ki larkiyan, you don’t know. Dimag mehdood, taleem zyada”. We then witness the madness of the family of Saeed. The viewers then get to see Humayun boasting of his love life and how he has been getting constant attention from women.

Humayun falls in love with Mehwish Hayat’s character who is already in love with someone else. What happens further is the love triangle between three characters amid a lot of song and dance sequences. The film, on some level, also seems to be inspired by Namastay London. The film is directed by Nadeem Beyg who has given Pakistani film industry its highest grossing film – Jawani Phir Nahi Ani. Punjab Nahi Jaungi is set in the backdrop of Punjab (Pakistan) and Punjabi culture.

There is also some mind blowing dialogues in the trailer that could woo the audience to buy movie tickets. Seems like this dialogue,”Muhabbat me aurat se koi jeeta nahi hai, aur nafrat me aurat ko koi hara nahi saka” is going to be very popular among the audience. The film will hit theatres on Eid-ul-Azha.

Meanwhile, we don’t know yet when we will get to see Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in Bollywood films again. While Fawad Khan was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira entertained us with her acting skills in Raees.

