Pakistani actor Meera and Captain Naveed to tie the knot in Lahore?

Meera and Naveed are reportedly tying the knot next month in Lahore. Meera and Naveed are reportedly tying the knot next month in Lahore.

According to the latest reports, the Lollywood actor Meera, who is always hitting headlines, will soon be seen tying the knot with Captain Naveed in Lahore next month. Meera and Naveed’s relationship was one of the most talked about stories because of the various controversies they were involved in.

Pakistani actor Meera had also recently revealed that she is going to have a wedding ceremony, but refused to divulge the name of the groom. The Lollywood star said that the reason for the same is the excessive amount of attention that all her statements about her marriage get and she wanted to keep this arrangement a little private. She also blames this uncalled for attention for being one of the hurdles in her marriage plans.

A few days ago, a video of Meera and Naveed went viral which reportedly resulted in the disowning of the actor by both the families. While Meera is already in a legal fix about her marriage with a man named Sheikh Atique, this news has caught the attention of her fans. Sheikh Atique has claimed to be the actor’s first husband.

While Meera is saying that this is her wedding ceremony, her father Sarwer Shah told The Express Tribune, “Meera has had her nikkah with Captain Naveed already but there was this issue of Sheikh Atique that sprung up; he was claiming to be married to my daughter,” said Sarwar. “But he has not been able to provide any solid proof of their alleged marriage and our family wants to move on from this. The time is right for Meera and Naveed. We will announce the dates next month and send invitations out to all our relatives and family members.” So, is it a wedding or a reception? Only time can tell.

Well unfortunately for Meera’s fans, she is allegedly planning to have a ceremony as private and intimate as possible and reports are only special guests will be invited to the wedding. Meera has appeared in Bollywood film Nazar opposite Ashmit Patel.

