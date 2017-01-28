North East Film Fest begins today

The North East Film Festival will be held at the National Film Archive of India on Law College Road, from January 28 to 30. The festival shall be inaugurated by Ajay Mittal, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at 4.30 pm.

In addition, NFAI is geared up to set the nationwide National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM) in motion.

Slated for launch by Mittal, this is the first phase of NFHM, namely Film Condition Assessment and the Digitisation of Non-Filmic Material at NFAI.