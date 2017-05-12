Nia Sharma is prepping herself for Khatron ke Khiladi and this is what it takes

Nia Sharma is prepping herself for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8. Nia Sharma is prepping herself for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

The heartthrob of television and also now raging the internet with her web series Twisted, actress Nia Sharma is hitting it off for the new season of the stunt-based show, Khatron ke Khiladi 8. She recently posted a video of herself going through a vigorous training to strengthen her legs before the show.

A daredevil in spirit, Nia likes to take on challenges and as seen in the video, she fights every hurdle with bravery and courage. Nia, who was last seen in TV show Jamai Raja, shared the video and wrote, “Now I know how tough life can be😕😫😃 @barsquadmumbai @iamraajan @nitesh2408.”

Also read | Nia Sharma’s lesbian love scene with Isha Sharma is going viral

She did not stop her training despite pain in her legs as the video shows. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 looks interesting as some of the most popular names from TV like Ravi Dubey, Hina Khan, Manveer Gurjar and many more will be competing against each other.

Ready to take the challenge for the Indian version of Fear Factor, Nia says she doesn’t have any phobias except one — the fear of lizards. The actor is hopeful that this time the winner will be a woman, after all, it’s seven female contestants vs five men.Well we are pretty sure that the viewers would get some amazing performances and stunts during this new season . Apart from her, the show has a mix of TV’s biggest names and other popular figures in the entertainment industry, so stay hooked to your television screens for some interesting content is coming your way.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd