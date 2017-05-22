Netflix show Dear White People is not a diatribe against white people

Skin deep: A still from Dear White People. Skin deep: A still from Dear White People.

In 2014, American indie movie Dear White People, written and directed by Justin Simien, made people sit up with its take on racism. Now, a Netflix series, helmed by Simien, takes off from where the film had left off. The series follows a group of black students in a predominantly white Ivy League college. The 33-year-old writer-director, whom we met at New York’s Madison Avenue, talks about the show and the extreme reactions it has triggered. Excerpts from an interview:

The trailer of Dear White People on Netflix has created quite a storm, with a section of viewers threatening to boycott it.

The reaction did not come as a surprise. The effort put into the marketing campaign is really smart. It might have irked a lot of people, who are now emboldened to express racist opinions but I don’t know if that’s new or something we could have helped. At the root of this show is a conversation from many different perspectives. It’s not a monologue, diatribe or speech targeted against white people.

You wrote the story over several years.

Throughout my life, I had been one of the few black people in a group of white people. These experiences were wrought with all kinds of tragic and comic situations. I wanted to tell that story and offer that perspective. Being a minority in opinion, race, gender or sexuality is a universal thing. I thought I should talk about something that affects all of us, from my specific perspective.

I started writing the film during the George Bush era. When Barack Obama got elected as the American president, we assumed racism was over. Then, we realised that’s not going to happen. We wrote it through all those experiences and it was interesting. From the movie to the show, a lot changed. The show is coming out at a very different time.

Is the show going to reflect the current political scenario in the US?

Yeah, but not on purpose. We wrapped up the shoot during the elections last year. We could not have predicted the results. I’m very proud of the show and think it resonates with society. After the presidential elections, we were wondering: did we write that line before? It definitely speaks to our time. All of us feel like we are screaming into a vacuum. The only people who are listening to us are those who agree with us. That’s precisely what the show is about. What do you do when there is no one to listen to you? How do you interact with the world? That’s the crux of the show.

What did you have in mind when you adapted the movie into a show?

It definitely is less satirical than the movie. Constant satire can be draining over 10 episodes. Since we had five hours to tell the story, even though in episodes, it gave us a platform to go deeper. We wanted the original cast back, but that was not possible; the actors were tied up with movies and shows. Logan Browning is wonderful as the lead Samantha White. She made the character her own.

Antoinette Robertson brings all kinds of humour, layer and depth to the role of Colandrea ‘Coco’ Conners. DeRon Horton is nothing like Lionel Higgins, the character he plays. But he knows that the character is loosely based on me, so he would study me and incorporate some of my mannerisms. The characters are the same, yet completely new. Everyone stepped up to it.

