Supreme Court greenlights release of Harinder Singh Sikka’s Nanak Shah Fakir

Criticising SGPC for putting restrictions on the film’s exhibition, the apex court has cleared decks for the release of upcoming film Nanak Shah Fakir. The film is scheduled to release on April 13. The SC also said that it’s the duty of all states to maintain law and order and ensure release of film Nanak Shah Fakir without any disturbances, reports PTI.

Harinder Singh Sikka’s film on the life and teachings of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev, was facing trouble as Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh had imposed a complete ban on the film on Monday. A statement released by Jathedar read, “Akal Takht has imposed a ban on the movie. It should not be released in any part of the world. SGPC has already taken back all the letters written for approval to the movie.” He had also mentioned the need to set up a Sikh Censor Board for reviewing films based on Sikh history in the future.

However, the controversy around Nanak Shah Fakir goes back to January 22, 2015 when in a letter addressed to Sikka, Gurbachan Singh had praised the film. In a follow-up letter dated May 13, 2016, Singh had also allegedly given his approval.

But later when Singh’s approval for the film was questioned considering an earlier resolution by the SGPC which said that “no one will be allowed to play the characters of 10 Sikh gurus, their parents, their wives and children in movies,” Jathedar completely denied giving his approval for the film and maintained that he had only appreciated the efforts of the maker.

