My demonetisation film is a tribute to the PM: Ashoke Pandit

Amid reports of the damage caused to the economy, a film by Ashoke Pandit aims to come out in support of PM Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move. Titled Note Down, the 10-minute short, produced by him and directed by his nephew Divyansh Pandit, will release online early January. “Call me a bhakt if you want, but I am convinced by his thought. Our PM is not a cheater,” he told The Indian Express. “The move has curbed human trafficking, black money and other such evils. But more than anything else, it has helped the situation in Kashmir,” he added.

The film is based on three to four “common people” from across the country. “The story unfolds on November 8, the day the PM announced demonetisation,” said Divyansh.

Pandit and his team started work on the film early December. “I would have directed the film myself but I think a

young voice needs to talk about the issue because the youth of the country needs to know and understand the impact of demonetisation,” said Ashoke.

Admitting that the film does not project the negatives of the move, Pandit said he wants to focus on the positives. “If the PM is attempting something good, I need to stand by him or I don’t have a right to complain about the problems of the country. I am not just a follower of Modi but am genuinely impressed by his move. The film is a tribute to the PM for taking a decision that would have boomeranged but didn’t,” he said.